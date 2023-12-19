Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashville High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
