Tuesday's game at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Samford Bulldogs (9-2) taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on December 19. Our computer prediction projects a 80-71 win for Samford.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Samford vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 80, Valparaiso 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-8.9)

Samford (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Valparaiso is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Samford's 4-5-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Beacons' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game, with a +158 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.5 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and give up 77.2 per outing (306th in college basketball).

Samford comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It records 38.7 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.9.

Samford makes 3.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.7 (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Samford has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.7 per game (341st in college basketball) while forcing 17.3 (sixth in college basketball).

