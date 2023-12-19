The Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (9-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Valparaiso matchup.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

Samford has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' nine games have hit the over.

Valparaiso has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Beacons games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

