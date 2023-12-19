The Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Troy Trojans (5-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Troy vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -12.5 146.5

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Troy's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 146.5 points in six of seven outings.

Troy's games this year have had a 155.7-point total on average, 9.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Troy is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Troy has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Trojans have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and lost that game.

Troy has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Troy vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 3 30% 74.8 160.6 67.8 137.7 137.7 Troy 6 85.7% 85.8 160.6 69.9 137.7 142.8

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans' 85.8 points per game are 18 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Troy is 5-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Troy vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 4-6-0 0-4 5-5-0 Troy 5-2-0 1-0 6-1-0

Troy vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Troy 7-10 Home Record 11-3 2-9 Away Record 7-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

