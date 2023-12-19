In this season's Frisco Bowl, the Marshall Thundering Herd are solid underdogs (+8.5) versus the UTSA Roadrunners. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host the matchup on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends

UTSA is 5-6-1 ATS this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Marshall has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

