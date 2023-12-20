Alabama A&M vs. Texas State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (5-2) will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Alabama A&M vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Tiffany Tullis: 10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Niah Henson: 12.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 6.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gara Beth Self: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
