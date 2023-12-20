Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 86-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on December 20.

Alabama vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Alabama vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-6.7)

Arizona (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 8-1-0, while Alabama's is 5-4-0. The Wildcats are 4-5-0 and the Crimson Tide are 7-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game, with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.1 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 77.6 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Alabama is 77th in college basketball at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Alabama knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.1% from beyond the arc (17th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.6%.

Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.1 per game (119th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (225th in college basketball).

