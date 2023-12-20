The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after victories in seven straight home games. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Alabama vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.

The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow.

Alabama has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama put up 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged away (73.7).

At home, the Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed away (69).

Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer 3-pointers away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule