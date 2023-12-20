Alabama vs. Arizona: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.
Alabama vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Alabama vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-7.5)
|176.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-7.5)
|176.5
|-300
|+240
Alabama vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- In the Wildcats' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Crimson Tide have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
