Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (8-3) versus the Alabama State Hornets (0-9) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-55 in favor of Florida State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Hornets enter this game after a 98-69 loss to DePaul on Sunday.

Alabama State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Alabama State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 90, Alabama State 55

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets haven't beaten a single D1 team this season.

The Hornets have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Alabama State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Seminoles have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 55.6 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 55.6 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Whitney Dunn: 7 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

7 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets have a -368 scoring differential, falling short by 40.9 points per game. They're putting up 47.9 points per game, 358th in college basketball, and are giving up 88.8 per contest to rank 359th in college basketball.

