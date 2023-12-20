How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-9) will attempt to snap a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets average 22.1 fewer points per game (47.9) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (70.0).
- The Seminoles score 83.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 88.8 the Hornets allow.
- Florida State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 88.8 points.
- Alabama State is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 83.2 points.
- The Seminoles are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Hornets concede to opponents (49.0%).
Alabama State Leaders
- Cordasia Harris: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 55.6 FG%
- Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%
- Dakiyah Sanders: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Whitney Dunn: 7.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 74-53
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/13/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 94-37
|Neville Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 98-69
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
