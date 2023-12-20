How to Watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Washington State vs Auburn
- Dayton vs Vanderbilt
- LSU vs Coppin State
- Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M
- Florida vs Michigan
Alabama vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins' 68.0 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 52.9 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
- Jacksonville has put together a 4-7 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
- Alabama is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.
- The 74.8 points per game the Crimson Tide average are just 0.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (74.0).
- Alabama has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 74.0 points.
- Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Crimson Tide shoot 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.
- The Dolphins make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 43.0 3PT% (43-for-100)
- Essence Cody: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Jessica Timmons: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|SFA
|W 74-69
|Foster Auditorium
|12/10/2023
|Samford
|W 69-39
|Foster Auditorium
|12/17/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-54
|Foster Auditorium
|12/20/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/31/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|1/4/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Foster Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.