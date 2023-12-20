Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Baldwin County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20

2:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Shores High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 20

2:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20

3:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles Henderson High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20

6:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Orange Beach High School