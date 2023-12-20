Hawks vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Houston Rockets (13-11), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to build on an 11-game home winning stretch when hosting the Atlanta Hawks (11-15).
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Rockets matchup.
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Hawks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-3.5)
|233.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Rockets (-3)
|234
|-154
|+130
Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info
Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 107.3 per outing (second in the league).
- The Hawks put up 122.7 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.7 per outing (28th in NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential.
- These teams are scoring 233.4 points per game between them, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up 230 points per game combined, 3.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Houston has compiled a 17-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has compiled a 6-20-0 record against the spread this year.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|30.5
|-111
|28.1
|Dejounte Murray
|18.5
|-125
|20.0
|De'Andre Hunter
|14.5
|-120
|15.1
|Clint Capela
|13.5
|-105
|11.7
Hawks and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+12500
|+6600
|-
|Rockets
|+12500
|+6600
|-
