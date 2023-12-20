Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - December 20
The Atlanta Hawks (11-15) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Houston Rockets (13-11) on Wednesday, December 20 at Toyota Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hawks are coming off of a 130-124 win over the Pistons in their last game on Monday. Trae Young scored a team-best 31 points for the Hawks in the victory.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|14.1
|7.3
|2.4
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|17.5
|3.4
|2.5
|AJ Griffin
|SF
|Questionable
|Personal
|2.5
|1.0
|0.3
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Questionable (Illness)
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
