Toyota Center is where the Houston Rockets (13-11) and Atlanta Hawks (11-15) will match up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Alperen Sengun and Trae Young are players to watch for the Rockets and Hawks, respectively.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks topped the Pistons on Monday, 130-124. Young scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed 15 assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 31 4 15 0 0 4 Saddiq Bey 21 4 1 2 0 2 Dejounte Murray 20 3 3 1 1 3

Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 28.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fourth in league).

Dejounte Murray contributes with 20.0 points per game, plus 4.4 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Hawks receive 11.7 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 10.7 boards and 1.1 assists.

The Hawks get 17.5 points per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic, plus 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Saddiq Bey gives the Hawks 12.9 points, 6.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.8 2.6 10.7 0.7 0.4 3.6 Dejounte Murray 19.9 4.4 5.0 1.5 0.5 2.3 Clint Capela 12.6 11.1 1.3 0.5 1.8 0.0 Saddiq Bey 14.5 6.6 1.5 1.3 0.1 2.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic 16.6 3.3 2.1 1.3 0.1 3.2

