Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Madison County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bob Jones High School at Itawamba Agricultural High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 20

10:30 AM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20

4:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Asbury High School