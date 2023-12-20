Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Madison County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bob Jones High School at Itawamba Agricultural High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
