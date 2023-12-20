Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paul W. Bryant High School at Greenforest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at DeKalb County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
