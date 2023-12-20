The Wagner Seahawks (3-7) face the UAB Blazers (8-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. Wagner Scoring Comparison

The Blazers average 8.8 more points per game (73.3) than the Seahawks allow (64.5).

UAB has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Wagner's record is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.

The Seahawks average just 4.5 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Blazers give up (62.9).

Wagner is 3-0 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

UAB is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.

This year the Seahawks are shooting 35.4% from the field, four% lower than the Blazers concede.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20)

18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20) Denim DeShields: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 37 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 37 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Tracey Bershers: 12 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45 3PT% (27-for-60)

12 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45 3PT% (27-for-60) Jade Weathersby: 10 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Maddie Walsh: 6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Schedule