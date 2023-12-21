The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) will hope to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • This season, Alabama A&M has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 347th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 70.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.3 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • Alabama A&M has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).
  • At home, Alabama A&M drained 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ Samford L 118-91 Pete Hanna Center
12/13/2023 UAB L 93-82 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/16/2023 Chattanooga L 88-72 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena

