The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-13.5) 147.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-12.5) 147.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

South Alabama has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.