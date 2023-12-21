Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Chambers County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pike Road High School at Lanett High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.