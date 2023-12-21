Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Clay County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Talladega High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
