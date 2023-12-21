Thursday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (6-6) against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 74, Jacksonville State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-3.5)

Little Rock (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Little Rock has gone 6-6-0 against the spread, while Jacksonville State's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. The Trojans have gone over the point total in seven games, while Gamecocks games have gone over two times.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game, 326th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Jacksonville State is 183rd in the nation at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

Jacksonville State knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4. It shoots 29.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.7%.

Jacksonville State has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

