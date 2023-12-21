The Little Rock Trojans (6-6) are favored by 1.5 points against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only once this season.

Jacksonville State's games this season have had an average of 129.3 points, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Jacksonville State has gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Jacksonville State has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Gamecocks have a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Jacksonville State has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 11 91.7% 80.4 147 79.4 142.1 154.3 Jacksonville State 1 9.1% 66.6 147 62.7 142.1 135

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks score 12.8 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Trojans allow (79.4).

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 6-6-0 3-1 7-5-0 Jacksonville State 5-6-0 3-2 2-9-0

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Jacksonville State 8-5 Home Record 9-5 2-16 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

