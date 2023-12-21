Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Limestone County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Limestone High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.