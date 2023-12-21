Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Marshall County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pell City High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.