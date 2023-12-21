The North Alabama Lions (5-4) will face the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET and air on BTN.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jacari Lane: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josiah Fulcher: 6.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Alabama vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
194th 74.1 Points Scored 80.7 70th
139th 69.3 Points Allowed 73.8 244th
259th 31.4 Rebounds 33.9 156th
302nd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 241st
363rd 3.1 3pt Made 8.7 82nd
127th 14.4 Assists 13.6 162nd
201st 12.1 Turnovers 13.1 269th

