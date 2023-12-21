The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) host the Nashville Predators (18-14) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Flyers have won three straight games.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-125) Predators (+105) 6 Flyers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won six, or 40.0%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville has a record of 5-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Predators have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 19 of 32 games this season.

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Predators vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 90 (23rd) Goals 100 (13th) 81 (7th) Goals Allowed 99 (17th) 10 (30th) Power Play Goals 24 (10th) 14 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (22nd)

Predators Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Nashville went 4-6-0 against the spread and 7-3-0 straight up.

Nashville has gone over the total in four of its last 10 outings.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.

The Predators have scored 100 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.

The Predators have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 99 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.

Their +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

