Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Flyers on December 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny, Filip Forsberg and others are listed when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Forsberg is an offensive leader for Nashville with 36 points (1.1 per game), with 16 goals and 20 assists in 32 games (playing 18:48 per game).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Roman Josi has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with seven goals and 20 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly is among the leaders on the team with 26 total points (13 goals and 13 assists).
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 19:04 per game.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|5
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Sanheim has four goals and 18 assists to total 22 points (0.7 per game).
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.