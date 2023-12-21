The Los Angeles Rams' (7-7) injury report heading into their game against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) currently includes six players. The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM on Thursday, December 21 from SoFi Stadium.

The Rams enter this matchup after a 28-20 win over the Washington Commanders in their last outing.

The Saints' most recent game ended in a 24-6 win over the New York Giants.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tutu Atwell WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Ronnie Rivers RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Questionable Ahkello Witherspoon DB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Payton Turner DE Toe Out Chris Olave WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Rams vs. Saints Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Rams Season Insights

The Rams are totaling 357.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 18th, allowing 336.9 yards per contest.

The Rams are totaling 23.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 19th, surrendering 22.1 points per contest.

The Rams are averaging 235.9 passing yards per game on offense this season (11th in NFL), and they are giving up 226.1 passing yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles is putting up 121.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 14th, giving up 110.8 rushing yards per contest.

The Rams have the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -2, forcing 12 turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 14 times (fifth in NFL).

Saints Season Insights

The Saints are generating 334.5 total yards per game on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 311.9 total yards per game (11th-ranked).

With 22.1 points per game on offense, the Saints rank 12th in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, giving up 19.1 points per game.

In terms of passing, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL (231.3 passing yards per game) and sixth on defense (185.4 passing yards allowed per contest).

With 103.2 rushing yards per game on offense, New Orleans ranks 19th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 24th, allowing 126.4 rushing yards per contest.

At +5, the Saints have the eighth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (12th in NFL).

Rams vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)

Rams (-4) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Saints (+165)

Rams (-200), Saints (+165) Total: 46 points

