Thursday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (10-2) and Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) matching up at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 81-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Health & PE Arena

Samford vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 81, Texas Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-9.7)

Samford (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Texas Southern's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, and Samford's is 5-5-0. The Tigers are 3-5-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (posting 90.5 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and conceding 75.8 per contest, 293rd in college basketball) and have a +176 scoring differential.

Samford grabs 38.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) while conceding 35.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Samford makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (10th in college basketball) while shooting 40.4% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball). It is making 3.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game at 32.5%.

Samford wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 14.3 (334th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.6.

