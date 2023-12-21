The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will try to extend a 10-game winning run when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The matchup airs on YouTube.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas TV: YouTube

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Samford is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 239th.

The 90.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 12.4 more points than the Tigers give up (78.1).

Samford is 10-0 when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Samford averaged 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did in road games (75.7).

When playing at home, the Bulldogs gave up five fewer points per game (68.7) than on the road (73.7).

In home games, Samford averaged 0.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to away from home (35.4%).

