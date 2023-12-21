How to Watch Samford vs. Texas Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will try to extend a 10-game winning run when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The matchup airs on YouTube.
Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Samford is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 239th.
- The 90.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 12.4 more points than the Tigers give up (78.1).
- Samford is 10-0 when scoring more than 78.1 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Samford averaged 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did in road games (75.7).
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs gave up five fewer points per game (68.7) than on the road (73.7).
- In home games, Samford averaged 0.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to away from home (35.4%).
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Belmont
|W 99-93
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|1/3/2024
|Chattanooga
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
