Samford vs. Texas Southern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The contest airs on YouTube.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Samford vs. Texas Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Samford vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Samford Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Samford (-6.5)
|153.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Samford (-5.5)
|153.5
|-280
|+220
Samford vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends
- Samford has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
- Texas Southern has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Tigers games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.
