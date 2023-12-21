The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Health & PE Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -6.5 153.5

Samford Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Samford and its opponents have gone over 153.5 points.

Samford's outings this year have an average point total of 166.3, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Samford has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

Samford has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 5 50% 90.5 151.5 75.8 153.9 153.7 Texas Southern 2 25% 61.0 151.5 78.1 153.9 142

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The 90.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 12.4 more points than the Tigers allow (78.1).

When Samford scores more than 78.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 5-5-0 3-3 6-4-0 Texas Southern 3-5-0 3-4 3-5-0

Samford vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Texas Southern 13-3 Home Record 7-6 8-7 Away Record 3-13 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

