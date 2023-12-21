How to Watch South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) will be trying to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- N.C. A&T vs Coastal Carolina (5:00 PM ET | December 21)
- TCU vs Old Dominion (5:30 PM ET | December 21)
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 44% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- South Alabama is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 314th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 282nd.
- The Jaguars average 14.7 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs allow (88.3).
- South Alabama has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 88.3 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama is averaging 84 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.
- In home games, the Jaguars are ceding 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than in road games (71.6).
- When playing at home, South Alabama is draining 4.4 more treys per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (25%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|L 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Mercer
|W 83-62
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Spring Hill
|W 91-74
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Mitchell Center
