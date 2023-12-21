The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) will be trying to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 44% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

South Alabama is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 314th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 282nd.

The Jaguars average 14.7 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs allow (88.3).

South Alabama has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 88.3 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama is averaging 84 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Jaguars are ceding 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than in road games (71.6).

When playing at home, South Alabama is draining 4.4 more treys per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (25%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule