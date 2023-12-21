The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) will be trying to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 44% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • South Alabama is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 314th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 282nd.
  • The Jaguars average 14.7 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs allow (88.3).
  • South Alabama has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 88.3 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama is averaging 84 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Jaguars are ceding 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than in road games (71.6).
  • When playing at home, South Alabama is draining 4.4 more treys per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (25%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Jacksonville State L 70-52 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Mercer W 83-62 Hawkins Arena
12/9/2023 Spring Hill W 91-74 Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 Appalachian State - Mitchell Center

