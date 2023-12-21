Thursday's game that pits the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) versus the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of South Alabama. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 64-41 loss to Ole Miss in their most recent outing on Monday.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 65, Louisiana Tech 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars notched their best win of the season on December 15, when they beat the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 177 in our computer rankings, 67-60.

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 177) on December 15

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 255) on November 25

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 266) on November 29

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 297) on December 8

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 342) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56) Zena Elias: 9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Michiyah Simmons: 9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars' +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.1 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per contest (154th in college basketball).

The Jaguars are posting 70.5 points per game this year at home, which is 10.0 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (60.5).

South Alabama is allowing 60.2 points per game this year at home, which is 4.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.5).

