The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Isiah Gaiter: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Marcus Millender: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 6.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 5.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 9.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Anthony Bryant: 4.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Moodie: 3.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
245th 71.9 Points Scored 68 310th
279th 75.4 Points Allowed 86 361st
317th 29.6 Rebounds 32.4 216th
349th 6 Off. Rebounds 11 61st
250th 6.7 3pt Made 4 355th
348th 9.6 Assists 10 345th
26th 9.3 Turnovers 15.1 346th

