The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 245th 71.9 Points Scored 68 310th 279th 75.4 Points Allowed 86 361st 317th 29.6 Rebounds 32.4 216th 349th 6 Off. Rebounds 11 61st 250th 6.7 3pt Made 4 355th 348th 9.6 Assists 10 345th 26th 9.3 Turnovers 15.1 346th

