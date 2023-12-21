The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -13.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama and its opponents have gone over 147.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.

South Alabama has an average point total of 148.9 in its contests this year, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

South Alabama has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Jaguars have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for South Alabama.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 4 50% 73.6 143.6 75.3 163.6 138 Alabama A&M 7 63.6% 70 143.6 88.3 163.6 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Jaguars average 73.6 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 88.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 5-3-0 0-0 4-4-0 Alabama A&M 5-6-0 2-3 7-4-0

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Alabama Alabama A&M 10-4 Home Record 9-8 4-10 Away Record 5-8 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.