The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Zena Elias: 9.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Michiyah Simmons: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

