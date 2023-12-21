The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) will try to end a six-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters score an average of 62.5 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 62.9 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.9 points, Louisiana Tech is 3-2.
  • South Alabama has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The Jaguars average only 1.0 fewer point per game (66.1) than the Lady Techsters give up (67.1).
  • South Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
  • Louisiana Tech is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.
  • This year the Jaguars are shooting 39.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
  • The Lady Techsters make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Alabama Leaders

  • Kelsey Thompson: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)
  • Zena Elias: 9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG%
  • Rachel Leggett: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Michiyah Simmons: 9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
  • Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 @ Florida A&M W 68-65 Al Lawson Center
12/15/2023 @ SE Louisiana W 67-60 University Center (LA)
12/18/2023 Ole Miss L 64-41 Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Louisiana Tech - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 Old Dominion - Mitchell Center
1/4/2024 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center

