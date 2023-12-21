Thursday's game that pits the New Mexico State Aggies (6-5) versus the Troy Trojans (2-7) at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 21.

The Trojans' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 98-78 win over SFA.

Troy vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Troy vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 70, Troy 66

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks in a 98-78 win on December 20. It was their best victory of the season.

Troy has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Nia Daniel: 13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Zay Dyer: 5.9 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans' -83 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 83.4 per outing (355th in college basketball).

The Trojans are putting up fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (74.8).

Troy is allowing fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than away (97.8).

