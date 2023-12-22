How to Watch Alabama State vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Grambling vs Florida (4:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Mississippi Valley State vs Baylor (7:00 PM ET | December 22)
Alabama State Stats Insights
- This season, Alabama State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 27th.
- The Hornets' 73.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.1 points, Alabama State is 3-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 on the road.
- At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.0.
- At home, Alabama State made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 80-60
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/13/2023
|@ LSU
|L 74-56
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/19/2023
|USC
|L 79-59
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/22/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/2/2024
|Johnson (FL)
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.