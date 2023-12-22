The Auburn Tigers (8-2) welcome in the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Alabama State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-30.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-31.5) 150.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Alabama State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have covered the spread when playing as at least 30.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Auburn has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, three out of the Tigers' eight games have gone over the point total.

