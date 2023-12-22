The Auburn Tigers (8-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Auburn has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 57th.

The Tigers average 7.7 more points per game (83.2) than the Hornets give up (75.5).

When Auburn puts up more than 75.5 points, it is 7-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn posted 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.9).

At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than in road games (70.9).

Auburn sunk 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule