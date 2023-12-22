How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (8-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Auburn has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 57th.
- The Tigers average 7.7 more points per game (83.2) than the Hornets give up (75.5).
- When Auburn puts up more than 75.5 points, it is 7-1.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn posted 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.9).
- At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than in road games (70.9).
- Auburn sunk 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|W 91-75
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/2/2024
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Neville Arena
