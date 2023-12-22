The Auburn Tigers (8-2) host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) after winning five home games in a row. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 30.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The point total is 150.5 for the matchup.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -30.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Auburn's matchups this year have an average point total of 150.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% less often than Alabama State (6-2-0) this year.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 3 37.5% 83.2 156.4 67.1 142.6 148.8 Alabama State 4 50% 73.2 156.4 75.5 142.6 148.1

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 7.7 more points per game (83.2) than the Hornets give up (75.5).

Auburn has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 75.5 points.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 4-4-0 0-1 3-5-0 Alabama State 6-2-0 1-0 4-4-0

Auburn vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Alabama State 14-2 Home Record 5-5 4-8 Away Record 2-18 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.