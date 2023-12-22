Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Cullman County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cold Springs High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22

5:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22

5:30 PM CT on December 22 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Fairview High School