De'Andre Hunter plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Hunter tallied 11 points in his last game, which ended in a 134-127 win versus the Rockets.

Let's break down Hunter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.9 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 20.4 22.5 PR -- 19 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Heat

Hunter is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

He's put up 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 99.3 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 42.4 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 26.7 per game.

The Heat concede 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 36 10 5 2 0 1 1

