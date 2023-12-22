Dejounte Murray plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Murray, in his most recent game (December 20 win against the Rockets), posted 21 points and five assists.

Below, we dig into Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.0 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.4 PRA -- 29.7 30.5 PR -- 24.3 25.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Murray has made 7.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.8 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 111.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 42.4 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.7 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 36 23 5 5 5 1 3

