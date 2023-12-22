Etowah County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Etowah County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee County High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Southside, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
